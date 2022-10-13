StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HFWA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Heritage Financial stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 5,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,174. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 71,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

