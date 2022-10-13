StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 58,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 447,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

