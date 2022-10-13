StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 58,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 447,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.