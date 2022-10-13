StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 22,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,854. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.
