StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 22,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,854. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $215.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Stories

