StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $113,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,410,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 98.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,026,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,749 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 30.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

