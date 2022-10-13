StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 38,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,548. The stock has a market cap of $906.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. CareDx has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 831,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

