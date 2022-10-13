StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECH. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.75. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $276.75 and a 12-month high of $531.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,924,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

