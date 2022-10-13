StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ASPS opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.17.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
