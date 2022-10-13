StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

