StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

