StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

