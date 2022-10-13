Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (AC, ACAD, ACIW, ACRE, ADZN, AEM, AGI, AGNC, AIG, ALBO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho to $17.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $32.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$79.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $56.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $59.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $32.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $100.00.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $95.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $84.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $36.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $152.00.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $205.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $135.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $34.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $89.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $430.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $74.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $42.00.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $136.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $34.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $32.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $120.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $32.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $450.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.25.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.50 to C$35.75.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $290.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $10.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $180.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $70.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$190.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $47.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$13.00.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $14.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $24.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.25.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $358.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $22.00.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research to $12.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $405.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $69.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $111.00.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $3.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $20.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $10.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $53.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $250.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $54.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $55.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$8.25.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $24.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $78.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $79.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $51.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $33.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $107.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $104.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $23.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $105.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$14.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $105.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $156.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$60.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to $3.50.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.35 to C$1.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $47.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$178.00 to C$190.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $62.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.25.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $45.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $228.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $220.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $14.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $50.00.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $14.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho to $36.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $77.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $150.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$60.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $48.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$177.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $70.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.10 to C$6.90.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.