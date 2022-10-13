Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (AC, ACAD, ACIW, ACRE, ADZN, AEM, AGI, AGNC, AIG, ALBO)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho to $17.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $32.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$79.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $56.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $59.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $32.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $100.00.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $95.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $84.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $86.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $36.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $152.00.

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $205.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $135.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.75.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $34.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $89.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $430.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $74.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $42.00.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $136.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $34.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $32.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $120.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $32.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $450.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.25.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.50 to C$35.75.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $290.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $10.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $180.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $70.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$190.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $47.00.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$13.00.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $14.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $24.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.25.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $358.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $22.00.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research to $12.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $405.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $69.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $111.00.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $3.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $20.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $10.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $53.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $250.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $54.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $55.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$8.25.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $24.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $78.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $79.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $80.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $51.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $33.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $107.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $104.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $23.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $105.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$14.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $105.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $156.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$60.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to $3.50.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.35 to C$1.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $47.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$178.00 to C$190.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $62.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.25.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $45.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $228.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $220.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $14.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $50.00.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $14.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho to $36.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $77.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $150.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$60.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $48.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$177.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $70.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.10 to C$6.90.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

