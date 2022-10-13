Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 13th (AC, ACAD, ACIW, ACRE, ADZN, AEM, AGI, AGNC, AIG, ALBO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 13th:
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho to $17.00.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.
Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.80.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$79.00.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.50.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $56.00.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $59.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $32.00.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $44.00.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $100.00.
Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.25 to C$7.00.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. to $95.00.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $84.00.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $86.00.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $36.00.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $152.00.
Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $5.50.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$64.00 to C$67.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $205.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $135.00.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$10.75.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$6.75.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $34.00.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point to $89.00.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. to $15.00.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $430.00.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $74.00.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $42.00.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.50.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $136.00.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.50.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.75.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $34.00.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $32.00.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$33.00.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $6.00.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $120.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. to $32.00.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $450.00.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.50.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.25.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.50 to C$35.75.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$32.00.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $14.00.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $2.75.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $75.00.
Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$6.00.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$17.50.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $290.00.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $10.50.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $20.00.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $180.00.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.50.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $70.00.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$190.00.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $47.00.
Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$13.00.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $14.00.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.
Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.75.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.00.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $24.00.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.50.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.10.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $38.00.
International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00.
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$1.00.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.00.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $24.00.
Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.25.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.00.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $358.00.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $22.00.
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.90.
Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research to $12.00.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.50.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $405.00.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $69.00.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $15.00.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $12.50.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $7.00.
Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.00.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $111.00.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to $3.00.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $65.00.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.50.
Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$79.00 to C$80.00.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $20.00.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $28.00.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $10.00.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright to $53.00.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $250.00.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $54.00.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $55.00.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.25 to C$8.25.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75.
Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$31.50.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim to $24.00.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $78.00.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group to $79.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $80.00.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $51.00.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC to $33.00.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $15.00.
Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $107.00.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $104.00.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $23.50.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $105.00.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.60.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.00.
Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50.
Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$14.00.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25.
Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $105.00.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50.
Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $22.50.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $275.00.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$56.00.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $156.00.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $38.00.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.50 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.50 to C$60.00.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$2.00.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Haywood Securities to $3.50.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.35 to C$1.15.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $47.00.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$178.00 to C$190.00.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $62.00.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $14.00.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.25.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.00.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $45.00.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $228.00.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. to $220.00.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $74.00.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $14.00.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $50.00.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $14.00.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho to $36.00.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $77.00.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $150.00.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$60.00.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $48.00.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$177.00.
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00.
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $70.00.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.10 to C$6.90.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$35.00.
