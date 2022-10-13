Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lowered by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 11,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,073. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.