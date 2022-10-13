Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.1 %

STRL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $510.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

