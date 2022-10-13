Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) Short Interest Update

Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Sterling Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. It provides rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industrial applications.

