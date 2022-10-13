Stephens Initiates Coverage on LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. LINKBANCORP has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

