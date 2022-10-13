Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Trading Up 2.7 %

SCL traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stepan by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after buying an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Stepan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Stepan by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.