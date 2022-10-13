Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $88.59 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.59 million and $15.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00264564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00119983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00741040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00563312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00260441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a cryptocurrency . Steem has a current supply of 409,190,981 with 394,951,699 in circulation. The last known price of Steem is 0.22479193 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $12,653,082.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.