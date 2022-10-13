Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,865. The company has a market capitalization of $756.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.