Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SCS stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.32. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.