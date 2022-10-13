STASIS EURO Market Cap Hits $119.91 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $119.91 million and $19.37 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,405.14 or 1.00002668 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005081 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURO (EURS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. STASIS EURO has a current supply of 124,125,940. The last known price of STASIS EURO is 0.96144607 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $15,390,324.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stasis.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

