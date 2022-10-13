Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:STWD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
