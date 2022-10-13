Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.