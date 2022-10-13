Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 27,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,908,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.