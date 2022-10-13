Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stantec Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Stantec by 3.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 332,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Stantec by 45.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 153,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 315.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

