Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 66,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

