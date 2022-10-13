Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

