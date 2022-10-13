Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $77.51. 117,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

