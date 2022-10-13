Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 2,006.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

SLNG opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

