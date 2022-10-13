St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,040

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,534.57.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 5,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

