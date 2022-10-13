St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,040 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,420 ($17.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,517.67 ($18.34).

LON:STJ traded up GBX 31.40 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 951.40 ($11.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,047. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,116.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,197.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,399.12.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

