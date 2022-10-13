Square Token (SQUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.70 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $24.51 or 0.00128312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $385,222.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.5944168 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $962,889.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

