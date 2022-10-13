Square Token (SQUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $962,927.00

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $44.25 million and $962,927.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $21.39 or 0.00115896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.45078486 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $396,330.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars.

