SpritzMoon Crypto Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,727.00 (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 56.2% higher against the dollar. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market cap of $229.38 million and approximately $22,727.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token (CRYPTO:Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00023287 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,718.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
