Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.07 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 17.75 ($0.21). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Sportech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.81.

Sportech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.