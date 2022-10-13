Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 37,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,629. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

