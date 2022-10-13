Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDHD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

