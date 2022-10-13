Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 2.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 108,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,253. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

