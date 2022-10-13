Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,716 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises about 4.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $132.55.

