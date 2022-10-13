Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,705,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,405,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

