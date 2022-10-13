Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 49,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,213. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

