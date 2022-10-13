Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 20,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $201,000.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.