Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $145.09

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.09 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($1.96). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 18,524 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Rating)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.