SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

