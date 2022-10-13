SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

