SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Boosted by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

