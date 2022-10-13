SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $153.17 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

