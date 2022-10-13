SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.95. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 274,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

