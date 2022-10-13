SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SP traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.