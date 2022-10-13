SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SP Plus worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.36.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

