SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 186,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $63,719 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

