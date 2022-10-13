SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 186,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.
In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $63,719 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
