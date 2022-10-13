Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 85,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,072,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

In other news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

