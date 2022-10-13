Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352 in the last 90 days. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile



Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.



